WNCC sweeps McCook to finish regular season with 22 wins

MCCOOK – The 20th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team wrapped up the regular season with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 sweep over McCook Community College Wednesday evening in McCook.

The Cougars wrap up the regular season with a 22-13 overall record as they get ready to host the Region IX tournament Nov. 3-6 at Cougar Palace. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday with two matches and two more at 10 a.m.

Wednesday’s match saw three players record double-figure kills. Ale Meoni, Erica Fava, and Jenna Curtis all finished with 11 kills. All three also had double-doubles.

Meoni tallied 12 digs in the match while Fava had 10 digs, three assists, five points, and two assists. Curtis had 10 points with three digs and an ace.

Also for the Cougars, Angel Nahinu had three kills, two digs, and two assisted blocks; Hyleigh Fornstrom had three kills, four digs, and five points; Holleigh Jaime had six digs; Macey Boggs had 20 set assists, four digs, six points, and two aces; Alexis Keoho had four digs; AnaKaren Chavez had six digs; and Julie Moccellin had 13 set assists.