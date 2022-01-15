WNCC to hold baseball hitting, pitching leagues for youngsters

It will be an opportunity for youngsters to learn about hitting and pitching from last year’s Region IX championship baseball team as the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team will hold pitching and hitting leagues for ages 8 through 18 over the next three months.

Both camps will be held each Monday evening beginning January 24. The two leagues will each run for five weeks. The hitting league will run Jan. 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, 14, and 21. The Pitching league will be held Feb. 28, March 7, 21 and 28, and April 4. The leagues will start at 6 p.m.

The hitting and pitching leagues are for ages 8 and up and costs $50 per person. The location of the leagues will be at the Field of Dreams located by Cleveland Field on 20th street.

The pitching league will serve as an opportunity for baseball players to work on their pitching skills and compete against their friends at the same time. WNCC coaches and players will be coaching pitchers on their mechanics and helping them develop good skills.