WNCC tops Air Force Prep

The Huskies came storming back to grab a 56-55 lead on a bucket by Solomon Jones with 9:10 to play.

Sawyer said that for them to stop the Prep’s run and taking a big lead was vital in getting the win. That was the turning point of the contest.

“That was huge because all we needed was some energy, some good teamwork, and some passing,” he said. “We just got the dunk going and that was the key.”

After that, the Cougars turned up the intensity, ran off 15 straight points, and lead 70-56. Sawyer was the big reason as he flexed his muscle inside and scored 11 straight, including a couple power dunks.

The lead wasn’t safe as the Huskies came back to cut the Cougar lead to 70-63 with about four minutes to play and trailed 73-67 with two minutes left. Johnson hit one of two free throws and then Air Force Prep came back down the court and nailed a 3-pointer to cut the Cougar lead to 74-70.

WNCC kept playing with intensity as Agwa Nywesh slammed home two points for a six-point lead and then Sawyer hit two free throws to make the score 78-70 to seal the win.