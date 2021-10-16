WNCC tops Central Wyoming behind Cercal's hat trick

RIVERTON, Wyo. – Rodrigo Cercal recorded his second straight hat trick in leading the Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team to a 4-0 win over Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyoming, Saturday afternoon.

The win moves the Cougars into the Region IX playoffs and they will host a first-round match on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Trinidad State Junior College. The winner advances to the semi-finals the following weekend in Denver.

Saturday’s contest was all WNCC from the get-go. The Cougars scored three goals in the first half, all from the foot of Cercal. Cercal also had a hat trick on Friday in the win over Northwest College.

Cercal’s first goal came off a cross from Washington Alves who fed Paul Cerros. Cerros then crossed the ball to Cercal for the goal.

The second goal was similar with another cross. Cerros crossed the ball to Cercal for the 2-0 lead.

Cercal got the hat trick later in the first half Saugat Rai and Gabriel Santos delivered the assists. The last pass went from Rai into the box and Cercal put the ball into the back of the net for the 3-0 halftime lead.