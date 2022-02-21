WNCC tops NJC for 26th win

“Right now is really tough and some people get the normal college experience and they just go to school and just worry about winning,” Fields said. “But we are also worried about winning, being recruited and moving on, and we like our team. I like playing with them and it will be hard to let go of them. But it is fun holding on to the memories and what is going on right now. We are just going to stay focused on regionals and nationals. Right now it is tough for me and I am just going to go with what is best for me. I love it here and I wouldn’t mind coming back, but it is a wait and see.”