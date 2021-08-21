WNCC tops No.4 Utah State Eastern, falls to Indian Hills

The second set saw Curtis serve five straight points for a 6-1 lead. The Cougars went on to lead 19-13 before Utah State Eastern tied the set at 21-21. Fava came back with a kill and then served the final two points for the 25-21 win.

The third set between the two Top 10-ranked teams was back and forth. Utah State Eastern led 18-15 and 23-20 when Macey Boggs got a setter kill and then Hyleigh Fornstrom followed with a kill and Meoni had two service points to tie the set at 23-23. WNCC came back to get the final three points and the 26-24 win.

Utah State Eastern forced a fifth set with their dominating play in the fourth set, leading 19-10 and going on to win 25-18.

The fifth set was reversed as Curtis got the Cougars off to a strong start with five straight service points. WNCC led 12-3 and 12-6 before Holleigh Jaime served the final two points for the match win.

Other top performers for the Cougars included Boggs with eight digs, nine points, and 44 set assists; Fornstrom with four kills; Angel Nahinu with five assist blocks; Moccellin with 20 digs, six points and four set assists; and Chavez with nine kills.