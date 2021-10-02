WNCC volleyball claims seventh straight win

LAMAR, Colo. – The No. 14 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team recorded 10 aces and rolled to a straight set win over Lamar Community College 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 in a Region IX South conference match Friday in Lamar, Colorado.

The Cougars started the match with strong serving and the serving stayed sharp through the three sets needed to get the win.

WNCC received two aces each from Macey Boggs, Mariah Fukumoto, and Erica Fava. Four different players had at least one ace including Jayla Brehmer, Ale Meoni, Hyleigh Fornstrom, and AnaKaren Chavez.

The Cougars also had strong front row play, too, as Fava and Meoni led the way with 11 kills each. Fornstrom and Jenna Curtis each had five kills, while Angel Nahinu had three kills and Brehmer and Laura Milori each had two.

Boggs, who is second in the nation in total assists, finished with 29 assists on the night. Boggs, a Gering High graduate, also had seven points and four digs.

Julia Moccellin had four assists with four digs and seven points. Meoni led the way with eight points followed by Fukumoto and Fava with five points and Milori with three.

Fava led the way with five digs followed by four each from Boggs, Meoni, and Moccellin.

WNCC, 16-8, will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they travel to Sterling, Colorado, for a big match-up with Northeastern Junior College, a team that has competed at the national tournament the past three seasons.