WNCC volleyball falls to Central Wyoming

Holleigh Jaime, who came in and had some big defensive saves in the third set, said they played well, but just fell short against a good Central Wyoming squad.

“I think we did a lot of great things today,” Jaime said. “We had a lot of hard hits, some awesome blocks, and good defense. There is always a lot to learn when you fall short on two hard fought matches. We will continue to put in the work, learn from our losses, and grow as a team for our next game.”

What makes the Central Wyoming loss hard to swallow is just how great the team played in the 5-set loss to Iowa Western on Friday.

“The big difference between Friday night and today was definitely the consistency of intensity,” Kaawa said. “Friday night was the best they played by far and it gives them a look as to what they are capable of doing, but we have to try to play like that consistently.”

Jaime said that each match they play, they play as hard as they can and they will continue to do that.