WNCC volleyball falls to NJC in four sets

STERLING, Colo. – The No. 14 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team went on the road for a Region IX South contest against Northeastern Junior College and ended up suffering a hard-fought four-set loss to the Plainswomen 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25 Saturday afternoon in Sterling, Colorado.

The Cougars battled hard in the first set and controlled the tempo as they cruised to the 25-19 win behind five service points from Jenna Curtis.

After that, the tide turned as the Plainswomen battled back to take the next three sets in interesting side notes.

The Cougars and NJC were tied 21-21 in the second when things did not go WNCC’s way and the Plainswomen came away with the 25-23 win.

The third set saw NJC earn a 25-22 win and then took the match with a 27-25 win in the fourth set.

Macey Boggs had a triple-double for the Cougars, finishing with 45 set assists, 16 digs, and 10 points. Erica Fava had a double-double with 20 kills and 20 digs along with seven points, two aces, three set assists, and two solo blocks.

Curtis also finished with a double-double of 13 kills and 12 points. The Ogallala native also had six digs.

Ale Meoni had 15 kills in the match with two points and three digs.