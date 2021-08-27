WNCC volleyball falls to Snow, Utah State-Eastern

Fava led the Cougars with 11 kills along with six digs and two service points. Ale Meoni had seven kills, four digs, and two points, while Curtis had seven kills, two digs, and four points.

Also for the Cougars, Macey Boggs had 25 set assists, four points, and three digs; Holleigh Jaime had 10 digs; Angel Nahinu had three kills; Hyleigh Fornstrom had two solo blocks; and Mariah Fukumoto had two digs.

The Utah State-Eastern match was close throughout. WNCC held a 17-12 lead after two Meoni points and led 24-19 before Utah State-Eastern came back to cut the lead to 24-22. Fava ended the set with a kill to give the Cougars the first set win.

The second set saw WNCC grab a 9-5 lead on two more Meoni points and led 11-9 when Utah State-Eastern scored 14 unanswered points to lead 25-11 and won easily 25-12.

The third set was tight for the first three-quarters as the two teams were knotted at 17-17. That was when Utah State-Eastern had six unanswered points for a 23-17 lead. WNCC came back to cut the lead to two points at 24-22 on three Jaime points, but Utah-Eastern got the final point for the set.