WNCC volleyball finishes nationals in sixth

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – What a tournament run for the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team at the NJCAA national tournament in West Plains, Missouri, this past weekend.

The Cougars wrapped up tournament play on Saturday as they fell in a hard-fought and competitive match with Salt Lake Community College in the fifth-place match. The Cougars came up short in a five-setter to finish sixth at the national tournament in falling 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 26-28, 15-12 to the Bruins.

WNCC finished the season at 34-5 and was the highest Region IX team at the tournament. Central Wyoming College finished seventh in the tournament after they won a five-setter over Trinity Valley Community College in the 7th-place contest, while the other Region IX team Northeastern Junior College went 0-2.

Shanelle Martinez, who had 45 set assists in the match, said the team played with a lot of heart and just came up short.

“The team played with heart today. The goal was to make everything we had worked for this season finally pay off,” Martinez said. “We are proud and not disappointed about the outcome. We left everything we had on the court. And, yes, all things didn’t go as we hoped, but it was a privilege to play with this team and to be top 10 in the nation is a big accomplishment.”

Alex Hernandez, who had a big day in the middle with eight kills, seven digs, 10 points, and five assisted blocks, said she is proud of how the team played.

“I think the team played so well today,” Hernandez, the third-year player from El Paso, Texas, said. “We played with so much heart and grit and we never gave up. Everyone on and off the court gave it their all and it was such a fun game to play. I couldn’t be more proud of us.”

Martinez said to finish sixth at nationals against the quality of teams that they saw is nothing to hang their heads.

“The team should be very proud of how we did at nationals and remember everything and all of the sacrifices it took to get there,” she said. “The Cougars had a very successful season overall. It was a blessing and a privilege to be able to be a part of this team. My teammates are amazing players and I owe everything to them. They have made me a better player and I wish the best for them on all of their futures.”

Hernandez, who was playing in her second national tournament after playing for the Cougars on the April 2021 team, said her time at nationals will be remembered.

“The team should be very proud of how we did at nationals,” Hernandez said. “Although we went 2-2, I truly believe we played some of the best volleyball we’ve played all year. We played as hard as we could, and that’s all you can really ask for.

“Personally, I believe this was one of the best seasons I’ve ever played. I feel like I grew so much this year as a player and leader. As a team, finishing 34-5 is such an accomplishment considering that we only lost to high-ranked teams. This team is so amazing and I’m so grateful to have been able to play and grow with these talented, hard-working girls. This is a season that I will always remember.”

The Cougars gave everything they had on the court. The first set was close as WNCC held a 9-7 lead. After that, the Bruins went on a 6-0 run to lead 13-9 and then went up 18-11 on another five-point run. Salt Lake won the first set 25-15.

The second set was a string of runs. The two teams were knotted at one, four, five, six, nine, 10 and 11. WNCC trailed Salt Lake 14-12 when they went on a big service run from Hernandez in which she served six points for a 19-14 lead that included three aces.

Salt Lake came back to slice the lead to 21-19 and led 22-21. WNCC tied it on a missed serve and then AK Chavez served two points for a 24-22 lead. WNCC won the set on a Hernandez kill 25-23.

The third set saw very few big service runs. WNCC held an 11-9 lead on a Martinez ace. Salt Lake came back to lead 13-11 only to watch the Cougars come back for a 17-16 lead and later 19-18. Salt Lake took a 20-19 lead but WNCC got a sideout to tie it at 20-20. The Bruins won the third 25-21.

The fourth set went back to big service runs and it started with WNCC going up 3-1 after two Jenna Curtis points and then Hernandez with four straight with two aces for a 7-3 lead. The Cougars led 10-5 after Ale Meoni had two points.

Salt Lake came back to lead 12-11 on a 4-point run. Curtis stopped the run with a kill and then had another kill for a 13-12 lead. Salt Lake tied it at 13 but two Martinez service runs put the Cougars up 16-13.

Salt Lake came back to tie the set at 16. WNCC led 19-18 when Meoni had a kill and then Meoni had three points for a 23-18 lead. Salt Lake came back to tie the set at 24-24 and the Bruins were a point from ending the match at 26-25 when the Cougars put up a big block for a point. Martinez then served the final two points as Erica Fava got the final kill to give the Cougars the 28-26 win and forcing a fifth set.

The fifth set was back and forth with neither team taking more than a point lead during the single-digit play. WNCC led 9-8 when Salt Lake went on a 5-0 run to lead 13-9. WNCC got a sideout and came within 13-11 and 14-12, but Salt Lake got the final point for the match winner.

WNCC had three players with double figures kills. Curtis and Fava each had a double-double. Curtis had 12 kills and 15 digs. Curtis also had nine points and three aces, while Fava had 10 kills, 11 digs, and four points.

Meoni led the team with 15 kills while also getting nine digs, four block assists, and eight points, while Hernandez had eight kills, seven digs, five block assists, 10 points, and four aces.

WNCC also got nine kills and five digs from Emmalei Mapu; three kills, eight digs, six points, and 45 set assists from Martinez; three digs from Lexi Keoho; and 17 digs, four set assists, and five points from Chavez.

The one thing that stood out was the support they had. During the tournament Martinez’ mom brought down a colorful ball with a smiley face on it. Martinez said the team named it Buddy Junior after the name of the Cougar mascot. Martinez said she will cherish her freshman year.

“My mom carried this colorful ball with her the entire way to nationals and gave it to me as a gift. Me and the team named the ball Buddy Junior because our WNCC Cougar is named Buddy,” Martinez said. “We kept him on the sidelines for encouragement and as a good luck charm.

“Overall, I had an amazing season. The experience to play with my teammates and to go as far as we did was a blessing. Knowing how much work me and my teammates put into the season makes me so proud. I have been able to build lifelong relationships with my team who I can now call my family. I will take the skills and the IQ I learned from this season to move forward onto any team I am a part of to not only improve myself but my future teammates as well.”