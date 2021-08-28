WNCC volleyball splits matches on Saturday

The third set was much of the same as strong serving from the Rustlers baffled the Cougars’ defense as Central Wyoming led 11-3 at one point. WNCC came back to trail 17-11 on three Fava points, but Central Wyoming won the third set 25-17.

The fourth set saw the score tied at 4-4 until Central Wyoming had seven unanswered for an 11-4 lead. Central led 17-7 and cruised to the 25-13 win.

Fava led the Cougars with a triple-double with 17 kills, 11 digs, and 13 points. Ale Meoni also had a strong contest with eight kills, 10 digs, and seven points. Jenna Curtis tallied seven kills with three digs and four points.

Also for the Cougars, Macey Boggs had four digs, eight points, and 29 set assists; Julia Moccellin had four set assists; Jayla Brehmer had three points; Anakaren Chavez had 18 digs and four points; Angel Nahinu had two kills and seven assisted blocks; Hyleigh Fornstrom had three kills and four assisted blocks; and Mariah Fukumoto had three digs.

While the Central Wyoming loss stung, the Cougars picked up the pace against Colby and showed just how they could be. WNCC dominated the first set against the Trojans, leading 12-7 before Boggs served five straight for an 18-7 lead. WNCC won the first set 25-17 on a Fava kill.