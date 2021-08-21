WNCC volleyball splits while soccer teams win

Jefferson won the fourth set 25-22 setting up the fifth and final set. WNCC took a 7-4 lead on two Meoni service points. The contest was tied three times, the last one at 10-10. Jenna Curtis had a kill and Macey Boggs had two service points for a 13-10 lead. Meoni then had the final service point for the win.

Meoni led the team with 14 service points while Fava had 10, Oliveira had eight, Curtis with seven, and Boggs with four.

The Butler match was another battle with all the sets close. The first set saw Butler earn a 25-23 win. WNCC came back in the second set and won 25-23, coming back from a 15-9 deficit. The Cougars trailed 21-17 late and then saw Boggs get three service points to tie the set at 21-21. Butler led 23-22 before Meoni had a kill to tie the set and then Anakaren Chavez had two service points for the win.

The third set was another close one as WNCC took a 20-15 lead on two Fava points and led 25-22 on a Fava kill. Butler tied the set at 24-24 before WNCC won the third on a Moccellin points.

The fourth h set was also close as Butler led 16-9 before WNCC came back for a 19-17 lead on four Meoni points and three from Fava. WNCC led 23-19 on three Chavez points only to watch Butler come back to get the 26-24 win to force a fifth set.