WNCC volleyball splits while soccer teams win

Volleyball
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The 8th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team went five sets in both matches at the Reiver Invite Friday and came away with a split on the day.
In the first match of the day, the Cougars won 15-13 in the fifth over Jefferson College to win the season opener. The Cougars topped Jefferson 25-15, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-13.
WNCC didn’t play its best in the second match of the tournament, falling to Butler Community College out of Kansas in five sets. Butler won the first set 25-23, before WNCC came back to capture the second and third sets 25-23 and 26-24. Butler knotted the match at two sets each with a 26-24 win in the fourth and then won the fifth 15-12.
The Jefferson match saw WNCC lead from start to finish in the first set, leading 19-13 at one point and then scored the final six points, all from Erica Fava on a kill and five service points. The last four points were ace serves.
Jefferson captured the second set 26-17 after leading 6-0 and never looked back. WNCC bounced back to win a back-and-forth third set 28-26. Jefferson led 14-8 at one time and then 17-13 before the Cougars tied the set at 17-17 on three points from Julia Moccellin. Jefferson went back up 23-19 when Juliana Oliveira had points to put the Cougars up 24-23. Both teams swapped points until Ale Meoni had the final point for the win.
Jefferson won the fourth set 25-22 setting up the fifth and final set. WNCC took a 7-4 lead on two Meoni service points. The contest was tied three times, the last one at 10-10. Jenna Curtis had a kill and Macey Boggs had two service points for a 13-10 lead. Meoni then had the final service point for the win.
Meoni led the team with 14 service points while Fava had 10, Oliveira had eight, Curtis with seven, and Boggs with four.
The Butler match was another battle with all the sets close. The first set saw Butler earn a 25-23 win. WNCC came back in the second set and won 25-23, coming back from a 15-9 deficit. The Cougars trailed 21-17 late and then saw Boggs get three service points to tie the set at 21-21. Butler led 23-22 before Meoni had a kill to tie the set and then Anakaren Chavez had two service points for the win.
The third set was another close one as WNCC took a 20-15 lead on two Fava points and led 25-22 on a Fava kill. Butler tied the set at 24-24 before WNCC won the third on a Moccellin points.
The fourth h set was also close as Butler led 16-9 before WNCC came back for a 19-17 lead on four Meoni points and three from Fava. WNCC led 23-19 on three Chavez points only to watch Butler come back to get the 26-24 win to force a fifth set.
The fifth set saw Butler jump out to a 5-1 lead before the Cougars tied the set at 6-6 on a Moccellin point. The set was tied at seven and eight before Butler took an 11-8 lead. WNCC sliced the lead to 13-12, but couldn’t get any closer to fall 15-12.
WNCC will play two matches Saturday in the Reiver Classic at 8 a.m. against Utah State-Eastern and then 10 a.m. against Indian Hills Community College.
Soccer
COLUMBUS – The Western Nebraska Community College soccer teams captured wins over Central Community College-Columbus on Friday in Columbus.
The Cougar women scored three goals in the final 17 minutes to capture a 4-1 over the Raiders for their first victory of the season.
The Cougar men battled hard and got an own goal with seven minutes left to earn the 2-1 win for their second victory of the young season.
The women’s game saw WNCC take a 1-0 lead at halftime after Izzy Wright was fouled in the box and Raquel Ferreira buried the penalty kick in the 30th minute.
Neither team scored again until the 68th minute of the second half when Central -Columbus score to knot the score.
After that, WNCC went on the offensive scoring barrage. Litzi Delarosa scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute off an assist from Andrea Jimenez. Then, in the 80th minute, Vanessa Vasquez was fouled in the box and Jimenez took the penalty kick and booted it into the back of the net for the 3-1 lead.
WNCC capped off the scoring in the 84th minute when Vazquez scored off an assist from Jimenez.
WNCC had 16 shots of which 12 were on goal.
The men’s contest was close as the Cougars had to battle from behind. Following a scoreless first half, the Raiders logged the game's first goal when Mark Ackerman scored off the assist of Lorenzo Costa Cardoso. After that, WNCC took control as CCC was issued a red card and with one player down, the Cougars took advantage and scored two unanswered goals for the 2-1 final.
Playing with a man advantage, the Cougars took control as Tom Pelzer was fouled inside the box and Rodrigo Cercal put the ball into the net for the tying goal in the 80th minute.
WNCC won the match in the 82nd minute when Central had an own goal for the go-ahead goal.
WNCC controlled the shots with 14 shots compared to six for Central-Columbus. Seven of those shots were on goal for the Cougars.
WNCC will have a scrimmage in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Wednesday and then will be back in action with home contests on Sept. 3 and 4 when they host Northwest College and Central Wyoming College.