WNCC volleyball sweeps CSI

RIVERTON, Wyo. – Ale Meoni pounded home 12 kills and the No. 8 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball swept past the College of Southern Idaho 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 in the first day of the Midway Classic in Riverton, Wyoming.
The Cougars, 3-2, will have two matches Friday in the Classic when they face No. 3 Snow College at 9 a.m. and then No. 4 Utah State-Eastern at 5 p.m. The Cougars will wrap up the Classic on Saturday when they face Central Wyoming College at 10 a.m. and Colby Community College at 2 p.m.
Thursday’s contest was one where the Cougars played well in all three sets.
WNCC and CSI were knotted at 9-9 in the first set when Holleigh Jaime served three points for a 16-11 lead. Later, Erica Fava had a 5-point service run to lead 22-13. The Cougars won the set on two AnaKaren Chavez points for the 25-15 win.
The second set saw Meoni serve five straight for an 8-4 lead. CSI came back to tie the set at 10-10 and 11-11. Macey Boggs served three straight for a 17-11 lead and later, Fava had three points before WNCC won 25-17.
The third set saw WNCC trail 6-5 but quickly turnd things around as the Cougars jumped to a 14-7 lead and then Jaime served three points for an 18-9 lead. WNCC won the set and match on three Julia Moccellin points.
Meoni led the Cougars with 12 kills, seven digs, and five points. Fava and Jenna Curtis each had nine kills. Curtis also had six digs and five points while Fava had seven digs, nine points, and three aces.