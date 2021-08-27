WNCC volleyball sweeps CSI

RIVERTON, Wyo. – Ale Meoni pounded home 12 kills and the No. 8 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball swept past the College of Southern Idaho 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 in the first day of the Midway Classic in Riverton, Wyoming.

The Cougars, 3-2, will have two matches Friday in the Classic when they face No. 3 Snow College at 9 a.m. and then No. 4 Utah State-Eastern at 5 p.m. The Cougars will wrap up the Classic on Saturday when they face Central Wyoming College at 10 a.m. and Colby Community College at 2 p.m.

Thursday’s contest was one where the Cougars played well in all three sets.

WNCC and CSI were knotted at 9-9 in the first set when Holleigh Jaime served three points for a 16-11 lead. Later, Erica Fava had a 5-point service run to lead 22-13. The Cougars won the set on two AnaKaren Chavez points for the 25-15 win.

The second set saw Meoni serve five straight for an 8-4 lead. CSI came back to tie the set at 10-10 and 11-11. Macey Boggs served three straight for a 17-11 lead and later, Fava had three points before WNCC won 25-17.

The third set saw WNCC trail 6-5 but quickly turnd things around as the Cougars jumped to a 14-7 lead and then Jaime served three points for an 18-9 lead. WNCC won the set and match on three Julia Moccellin points.