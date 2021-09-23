WNCC volleyball sweeps Northwest College

The third set was another strong serving game as Fava started the set off with four points for a 5-0 lead. WNCC led 10-1 after four Chavez points. The Cougars went up 16-3 just like the second set on a Jenna Curtis service point.

Northwest sliced the lead to single digits at 17-9 on three points from Paige Weimer and later at 19-10, but WNCC was too strong down the stretch as Laura Milori had back-to-back kills to put WNCC up 23-11 and Jayla Brehmer served the final point for the match at 25-13.

Chavez said there is a lot of talent on this team.

“We have very good talent on this team,” the freshman said. “We have strong hitters and smart setters placing the ball where the hitters need it to get that kill and us on defense executing and making sure every ball is placed to our setter so we can all click.”

WNCC finished the match with a total of 42 kills with eight ace serves. Meoni led the way with 16 kills followed by Fava with seven, Fornstrom with six, Milori with five, and Curtis and Angel Nahinu each with four.

Also for the Cougars, Boggs had 35 set assists, seven digs, and five points; Holleigh Jaime had three digs; Alexis Keoho had four set assists; Fava had 12 digs, 15 points, four aces, and four assists; and Curtis had four digs and three points.