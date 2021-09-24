WNCC volleyball sweeps Otero

Erica Fava had a double-double of 12 kills and 12 digs and the No. 18 Western Nebraska Community College found a way to get the sweep over Otero College 26-24, 25-15, 25-19 in the South Region IX Conference opener for both squads Friday night at Cougar Palace.

The win was the Cougars 14th of the season as they have won five straight. WNCC will look for its sixth straight when they host Trinidad State College Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

WNCC returning setter Macey Boggs, who had a double-double of 34 set assists and 10 points, said it wasn’t the team’s best performance but they found a way to get the win.

“We didn’t play to our full potential,” Boggs, the Gering High graduate, said. “The first set we started off really slow. The second set we saw a little bit of improvement and the third set we were down a little bit. We just have to work on being more consistent and then I think our play will elevate.”

There was a marked difference between the play from Thursday night’s win over Northwest College to the win Friday against Otero. Against Northwest, the Cougars dominated the second and third sets and Friday night, the play wasn’t as crisp.