WNCC volleyball team sweeps past Lamar

The 7th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team swept past Lamar Community College for their 20th win of the season in convincing fashion 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 on Friday at Cougar Palace.

The Cougars saw everyone suited up contribute in some fashion on the night in the win. Maya Angelova, said it was nice to see everyone contribute across the board in the win.

“I think we played pretty good today,” Angelova said. “Everyone got to go in and that’s always nice to see. We can always do better but I’m proud of us.”

WNCC had a really balanced attack in the win on Friday. Jenna Curtis, Erica Fava, and Emmalei Mapu all finished with eight kills followed by four kills from Alex Hernandez and Angelova. Charli Blackman had three kills while Ale Meoni had two.

Serving was also a big part of the win for the Cougars. WNCC had six ace serves with Fava finishing with three aces and eight points. Also collecting eight points with an ace was Anakaren Chavez. Four different players had two points with Shanelle Martinez, Curtis, Jayla Brehmer, and Juliana Oliveira.

There weren’t a lot of defensive digs as Curtis led with seven followed by Fava, Chavez, and Shae Hardy tallying six digs apiece.

Martinez finished with 22 set assists while Hardy had 12.

WNCC started the first set leading 9-4 before Hernandez went on a 5-point service run to lead 16-5. WNCC went up 22-7 after four points from Fava and won the first set 25-11 on a missed serve.

The second set was a little closer. WNCC led 6-3 after two Hernandez points, but Lamar sliced the Cougar lead to one at 7-6. WNCC went up 15-10 on an Oliveira kill and then went up 18-11 on two Oliveira service points. Chavez finished off the set with four points including two kills from Blackman and the 25-13 win.

Hernandez got the Cougars started early in the third set leading 5-1 and after two Brehmer points, including an ace, WNCC led 8-2. The Cougars went up 11-4 on an Angelova kill and then 17-5 after Hardy had five points.

WNCC went up 21-10 after a Paige Nakanelua service point. Lamar sliced the lead to 22-15, but two Curtis kills made it 24-15 and WNCC won the match 25-17 on an Angelova kill.

WNCC, 20-3, will now face Laramie County Community College at home on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. Angelova said they just need to play as a team and come Tuesday to capture their 21st victory.

“For our game on Tuesday with LCCC, we have to keep our motivation to win,” she said. “I think we can pull it off if; we just have to be a team and believe in each other.”