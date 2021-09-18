WNCC Volleyball tops Casper, Western Wyoming

Curtis finished with 10 kills in the win over Western Wyoming and nine against Casper. Oliveira had nine kills against the Mustangs and seven against the Thunderbirds.

In the win over Western Wyoming, the birthday girl Meoni led the way with 13 kills, followed by Curtis’s 10, and then Oliveira and Erica Fava with nine each.

Fava finished the WWCC Mustang match with a double-double, adding 11 digs, 10 points, and three aces. Also for the Cougars against the Mustangs, Macey Boggs had 23 set assists with six digs; Julia Moccellin had 19 set assists, six digs, and seven points; AnaKaren Chavez had 10 digs, five points, and two set assists; Hyleigh Fornstrom with three kills, two digs, and three points; and Laura Milori had two digs and three points.

In the win over Casper, Fava led the way with a triple-double of 19 kills, 20 digs, 11 points, and two aces. Meoni finished with 11 kills in the match, followed by Curtis’ nine kills, Oliveira’s seven, and Fornstrom with five.