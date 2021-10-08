WNCC volleyball tops McCook, falls to Iowa Western in five sets

Iowa Western came back to lead 14-11 before a Meoni kill made it 14-12. But, Iowa Western’s 6-foot-3 middle Cherlin Antonio had the final kill for the win.

Curtis said how the team responded after the third set was key because the Cougars lacked energy in the third set, but had plenty in the fourth and fifth set.

“The fourth set was the most important because we didn’t play the best in the third set and we knew that, so we knew we had to pick it up to fight for a fifth set,” Curtis said. “We were excited (against Iowa Western). No matter what we fought. There were a lot of long rallies. It was really tiring and we had to rest between points. But we fought every single point.”

Boggs had a triple-double in the loss with 46 set assists, 27 digs, and 12 points. She also had three aces and three assisted blocks.

Meoni led the team offensively with 21 kills followed by Curtis with 15, Fava with 12, and Angel Nahinu and Fornstrom each with four.

Meoni also had 11 digs and five points, while Fava had 30 digs, seven points, and two aces. Nahinu had two solo blocks and three assist blocks.

Also for the Cougars, AnaKaren Chavez had eight digs, Mariah Fukumoto had 24 digs, six points, and three assists.