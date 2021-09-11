WNCC volleyball tops No. 6 Utah State-Eastern in five sets

STERLING, Colo. – The No. 20 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team came back from a 2-0 deficit to hand No. 6 Utah State-Eastern a five-set loss in the final game of the Sheila Worley Invitational in Sterling, Colorado, on Saturday.

The Cougars dropped the first two sets 17-25, 18-25, but came back to win the final three 25-23, 25-22, and 15-6 to move to 8-7 on the year.

WNCC freshman Jenna Curtis of Ogallala said the energy they showed in the final three sets was the difference in the match.

“Our energy was the big difference from the first two sets to the last three,” Curtis said. “Our energy was low and we gave them a lot of points with our errors. Set three we turned that around with more energy and smarter plays on the court.”

The win was huge for a Cougar team that was playing their 15th match on the road with a majority of those opponents against teams ranked in the top 20. So, to get a win over No. 6 Utah State-Eastern, after taking No. 1 Iowa Western Community College to four sets on Friday before losing, was huge.

“The win was huge especially after being behind two sets,” Curtis said. “We knew we needed to beat them and we fought hard to take the match to five sets.”