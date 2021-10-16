WNCC volleyball tops Trinidad for 20th win of season

TRINIDAD, Colo. – The 20th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team struggled early but came on strong in the third and fourth sets to down Trinidad State College 25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14 for the Cougar’s 20th win of the season.

The win was a crucial South conference contest as the Cougars are fighting for the No. 1 seed for November’s Region IX tournament, which WNCC will host beginning November 3. WNCC has one conference loss and trails Northeastern Junior College, who is unbeaten in the conference.

Saturday’s match with Trinidad was a battle early on. In the first set, the two squads were tied at 18-18 before a strong service run pushed the Cougars lead to 22-18. WNCC won the first set 25-20.

The second set saw the Trojans roll to a 9-2 lead and led the ranked Cougars 11-5. WNCC made a comeback, slicing the lead to 18-16. A missed serve, however, helped Trinidad move to a 22-17 lead and went on to a 25-20 win.

The third and fourth set saw a totally different Cougar mindset out on the court as WNCC opened the third set 4-0 and never looked back as they easily won the set 25-12.

The fourth set was just as spectacular as WNCC dominated on all levels in earning the 25-14 win.