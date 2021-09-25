WNCC volleyball wins 15th game, sweeps Trinidad

“Once we get going, we have so much potential on this team,” Fornstrom said. “I think we can shut down anybody in our region and compete really well for nationals. We have to find that spark in our team and that one click to bring it out in us.”

Trinidad started the match with three straight points from Addison Pack. WNCC head coach Binny Canales called a timeout immediately and righted the ship as Meoni hammered a kill and then Erica Fava had five service points with two aces for a 6-3 lead. WNCC never trailed again in the first set, leading 17-12 on two AnaKaren Chavez points and went up 23-13 after five Meoni points with two aces. Fornstrom won the first set with a kill 25-15.

The second set was close at the start as both teams were knotted at 4-4. Meoni than changed the complexion of the set with six service points with two ace serves, two kills from Curtis, and a kill from Fornstrom to lead 11-4.

Trinidad sliced the lead to 15-11 but the Cougars went up 20-13 on a Meoni ace serve and Jayla Brehmer won the second set with a kill 25-17.