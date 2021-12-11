WNCC wins 8th straight, top Central Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Aminata Zie poured in 22 points and the 10th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had four in double figures as they topped Central Wyoming College 92-53 Saturday afternoon in the final day of the Crossover Classic in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The win moves the Cougars to 13-1 on the season and pushed their winning streak to eight. It was also the fifth straight contest of the Cougars scoring 90-plus points and the eighth straight of allowing less than 60 points.
The contest, however, was a lot closer than the final score as Central Wyoming shot 35 percent from the field and 31% from the 3-point arc (5-of-16) while WNCC shot 44% from the field and just 18% from beyond the arc (3-of-17).
Central Wyoming was holding their own against WNCC in the first quarter, holding a 13-12 lead until Martrice Brooks had an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Cougars in front. WNCC led 19-13 after one period.
The second quarter started slow by both teams with WNCC ahead 21-16. WNCC finally heated up as Zie had four straight points and Shayane Poirot had her only bucket for a 11-point lead, 27-16. WNCC pushed the lead to 34-21 on a Zie bucket and went 38-23 on a Zie 3-point play. WNCC led at half 40-25.
The second half saw the two teams trade buckets. It was after Central Wyoming scored four straight to slice the Cougar lead to 48-33 that WNCC went on a 15-0 run to open a 30-point lead, 63-33. WNCC led 70-42 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw WNCC outscore Central Wyoming 22-11 as they cruised to the win.
WNCC was led in scoring by Zie, who was 8-of-14 from the field and 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
Also hitting double digits was Ale’Jah Douglas with 15, 13 of which came in the second half. Brooks and Amani Brown each had 11 points followed by Ashley Panem with eight.
WNCC won the rebound total 48-35. Zie pulled down eight boards while Brown, Brooks, and Payton Fields each had five.
WNCC will wrap up the first semester with a home contest against Laramie County Community College on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at 8 p.m.
The Cougars will open the second semester Monday, Jan. 10 when they host Casper College.
WNCC (13-1) 19 21 30 22 – 92
C. Wyoming 13 12 17 11 – 53
WNCC
Aminata Zie 22, Ale’Jah Douglas 15, Amani Brown 11, Martrice Brooks 11, Ashley Panem 8, Rashaan Smith 8, Payton Fields 6, Isabelle Cook 4, Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Jaye 3, Shayane Poirot 2, Yara Garcia 2.
CENTRAL WYOMING