WNCC wins 8th straight, top Central Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Aminata Zie poured in 22 points and the 10th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had four in double figures as they topped Central Wyoming College 92-53 Saturday afternoon in the final day of the Crossover Classic in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The win moves the Cougars to 13-1 on the season and pushed their winning streak to eight. It was also the fifth straight contest of the Cougars scoring 90-plus points and the eighth straight of allowing less than 60 points.

The contest, however, was a lot closer than the final score as Central Wyoming shot 35 percent from the field and 31% from the 3-point arc (5-of-16) while WNCC shot 44% from the field and just 18% from beyond the arc (3-of-17).

Central Wyoming was holding their own against WNCC in the first quarter, holding a 13-12 lead until Martrice Brooks had an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Cougars in front. WNCC led 19-13 after one period.

The second quarter started slow by both teams with WNCC ahead 21-16. WNCC finally heated up as Zie had four straight points and Shayane Poirot had her only bucket for a 11-point lead, 27-16. WNCC pushed the lead to 34-21 on a Zie bucket and went 38-23 on a Zie 3-point play. WNCC led at half 40-25.