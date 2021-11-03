WNCC wins opener of regionals

In WNCC’s win over the Lancers, a team the Cougars split against during the regular season, the Cougars played well in the match.

Laura Milori, who had three kills in the win, said that team played with a lot of energy to get the opening tourney win.

“I think the team played really good today,” the freshman from Brazil said. “We all bring good energy to the court and all of us gave the best effort that we could. We had pretty good communication the whole game and we could feel that everyone wanted to win.”

WNCC played good defense, but also had strong serving. Curtis and Boggs each had double-figure points from the service line. Curtis had 11 points with two aces while Boggs had 10 points.

“I think the areas of the game that stood out today was serving,” Milori said. “We had a lot of good serves and a lot of aces, too.”

The first set between WNCC and EWC was a battle. EWC took a 5-3 lead after two points from Asli Erdi. WNCC came back to lead 13-8 on three Boggs points. WNCC went up 17-12 on a Curtis kill only to watch the Lancers come back to cut the lead to 18-16 on a point by Halle Hogan.