WNCC women capture 12th victory with win over LCCC

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 10th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team captured their 12th win of the season by putting five in double figures and rolling to a 96-52 win over Laramie County Community College in the second day of the Crossover Tournament in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Friday evening.

The win also moved head coach Chad Gibney into a tie for second on the all-time WNCC coaching win chart. Gibney came into his fifth season with a record of 120-19. Gibney is now 132-20 and the 132 wins ties Harvey Schmidt, who coached the Cougars from 1978-1988.

The win was made possible by a balanced scoring attack where the five players that hit double digits scored between 11 and 14 points. Ale’Jah Douglas and Shanti Henry each had 14 points. Henry buried four 3-pointers in the game while Douglas had one.

Amani Brown and Martrice Brooks each finished with 12 points, while Shayane Poirot tallied 11 points.

A big reason for the win was their shooting, especially from beyond the arc where the Cougars had 11 3-pointers to just two for the Golden Eagles. Henry buried four while Poirot had three and Brown with two.

Free throw shooting was also key as WNCC was 21-of-25 while LCCC was 16-of-20.