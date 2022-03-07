WNCC women earn 12th seed at nationals

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team was hoping to have earned an automatic berth into the national tournament, but the semi-final loss to Eastern Wyoming College made the team have to wait out whether they would get an at-large berth or not.

That heartache of Friday turned more pleasant Sunday evening during the selection show that saw the Cougar women selected as the 12th seed for the NJCAA National Tournament that will be played March 16-21 in Lubbock, Texas.

WNCC was one of the eight at-large teams and will face the 21st-seed Murray State College out of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. WNCC will be making their sixth straight trip in the national tournament.

The Cougars enter the national tournament at 27-2 while the Aggies of Murray State are 27-5.

The winner of the WNCC and Murray State contest will face No. 5 Wabash Valley State on Friday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

“At this point I don’t know how much a number beside a name means,” WNCC coach Chad Gibney said. “We are just going to take it one day at a time and we have to play a very talented, well-coached Murray State team.”

The Cougars’ bid to the national tournament is similar to last season when the Cougars fell to Casper College in the semi-finals of the regional tourney and had to wait and see if they got in. WNCC and Casper earned at-large bids a year ago while Otero had the automatic berth. At the national tournament last April, the Cougars had one of their best performances, going 2-1 including beating then No. 1 Jones College

Can history repeat itself this year? The only thing on Gibney’s mind right now is Murray State.

“All we have to do right now is focus on us playing well and put us in a position to survive and advance,” Gibney said. “We will get organized and we will try for us to play well.”

Gibney said he didn’t know where the team would end up, but he will take the 12th seed. Last year, the Cougars were the 16th seed.

“I had no idea what we would be seeded,” Gibney said. “I am happy to be in the tournament.”

The top eight teams received a first-round bye. The top eight seeds include top seed Three Rivers Community College followed by No. 2 Shelton State, No. 3 Georgia Highlands, No. 4 Northwest Florida State, No. 5 Wabash Valley, No. 6 College of Southern Idaho, No. 7 Blinn College, and No. 8 Arizona Western.

First-round games on Wednesday, March 16 will pit No. 16 Chipola College against No. 17 Tyler Junior College at 9 a.m.; No. 9 South Georgia Tech against No. 24 Monroe College at 11 a.m.; No. 15 Moberly Area Community College vs. No. 18 Eastern Florida State at 1 p.m.; No. 10 New Mexico Junior College against No. 23 Jones College at 3 p.m.; No. 13 South Plains against No. 20 North Dakota State College of Science at 5 p.m. and then WNCC against Murray State to wrap up the first day.

The rest of the second day will be played on Thursday, March 17. Those two games will pit No. 14 Casper College against No. 19 Hutchinson, and No. 11 Trinity Valley Community College against No. 22 Walters State at 11 a.m.

Gibney said this team has a chance to do well if they play like they are capable.

“Absolutely we can do well,” he said. “If we play well, we have a chance to win. If you don’t play well, you don’t win. That is how it works at this time of year.”