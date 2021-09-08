WNCC women fall 2-0 to No. 7 LCCC

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team battled No. 7 Laramie County Community College tooth and nail in the first half, but then fell flat in the second half, falling to the Golden Eagles 2-0 in a Region IX conference match Wednesday at Landers Soccer Complex.

WNCC sophomore Ana Caroline Lopes said they played well in the first half, but not the best in the second half.

“In the first half we played very well,” she said. “We played as equals. They had few scoring chances and we defended well. We attacked very well “

The first half was dominated by WNCC as the Cougars outshot LCCC 5-2. WNCC had a good chance to score in the first five minutes, but couldn’t get the ball to go in. With 10 minutes gone on the clock, Ashley Ruiz had a good shot and that just missed.

The best chance to score in the game was with 18 minutes left as Andrea Jimenez took a long shot and it was headed into the goal, but at the last second it, hit the south goal post and went back into play. That was Jimenez’ second good chance to score as three minutes earlier, she just missed again.

The final opportunity came from Lopes, who had a free kick that sailed right to LCCC’s goalkeeper London Ewing. Neither team scored in the first as the teams settled for a 0-0 tie.