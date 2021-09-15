WNCC women fall 4-0 to Casper

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team gave up two early goals and then couldn’t find the back of the net themselves in falling to Casper College 4-0 in a Region IX conference contest at Landers Soccer Complex Wednesday.

The Cougar women actually had the first chance to score as Izzy Wright just missed on a shot with 34 minutes left in the first half.

After that the Thunderbirds, who defeated nationally-ranked Laramie County Community College last week, scored first as Alyssa Seaich scored off a corner kick from Danielle Greminger for the 1-0 lead with 29:08 to play.

Three minutes later, Ashley Ruiz had a shot to tie the match but the shot went right to the Casper goalkeeper. That set up Casper’s second goal as Seaich scored an unassisted goal to make with 2-0.

WNCC kept fighting to score before halftime and Leticia Heemann had the best chance to score in the first half, but it was saved with 23:18 to play. Casper went into halftime ahead 2-0.

The second half saw Casper go up 3-0 just 10 minutes into the contest as Seaich made a pass to Sydney Hiatt who found the back of the net.