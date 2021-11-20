WNCC women fall 95-89 to CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The 12th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team lost a high-scoring contest to No. 19 College of Southern Idaho 95-89 Saturday in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The loss was the Cougars first of the season, dropping them to 5-1 on the season while CSI moves to 5-1.

The contest was definitely high scoring. The 184 combined score is the most in WNCC school history between two teams breaking the record set last year of 183 when Casper beat WNCC 95-88.

WNCC will look to get back on track on Wednesday when they host North Platte Community College at 6 p.m. at Cougar Palace.

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said his team played well against a talented team and they can take a lot from this contest for the rest of the season.

“Honestly you are not going to win many games giving up 95 points,” Gibney said. “I thought they played their A-plus game. They were really good. I don’t know if they can play any better. And for us to be in the game with an environment like this, there are a lot of positives that we can take. Obviously, I would have liked the results to be a little bit different, but the most important part is we put ourselves in an opportunity to win.”