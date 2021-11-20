WNCC women fall 95-89 to CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The 12th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team lost a high-scoring contest to No. 19 College of Southern Idaho 95-89 Saturday in Twin Falls, Idaho.
The loss was the Cougars first of the season, dropping them to 5-1 on the season while CSI moves to 5-1.
The contest was definitely high scoring. The 184 combined score is the most in WNCC school history between two teams breaking the record set last year of 183 when Casper beat WNCC 95-88.
WNCC will look to get back on track on Wednesday when they host North Platte Community College at 6 p.m. at Cougar Palace.
WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said his team played well against a talented team and they can take a lot from this contest for the rest of the season.
“Honestly you are not going to win many games giving up 95 points,” Gibney said. “I thought they played their A-plus game. They were really good. I don’t know if they can play any better. And for us to be in the game with an environment like this, there are a lot of positives that we can take. Obviously, I would have liked the results to be a little bit different, but the most important part is we put ourselves in an opportunity to win.”
WNCC led for about 70% of the contest. The Cougars trailed just once in the first half when CSI made the opening bucket of the game. After that, WNCC never trailed in the first half as they built an 8-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Shanti Henry. CSI cut the lead to one twice in the first quarter, the last time at 11-10.
WNCC kept their composure and led 16-10 on an Ashley Panem old-fashioned 3-pointer. WNCC pushed the lead to another 3-pointer by Henry. WNCC led 24-17 at halftime.
The second half saw WNCC push the lead to 10, 29-19. CSI came back to slice the lead to three at 29-26. WNCC went up 38-31 on an Amani Brown bucket and led 38-32 at halftime.
The second half was one where the two squads combined for 114 points. CSI tied the game at 40-40 only to watch WNCC go back up by three points on several occasions. WNCC led 59-55 on a Henry three before CSI scored the final six points of the third quarter to lead 61-59.
WNCC opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run behind four points from Ale’Jah Douglas for a 65-61 lead. WNCC led 70-66 before CSI came back to take a 76-72 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers.
WNCC rebounded as Martrice Brooks and Henry buried back-to-back threes to go back up 78-76. WNCC led 84-78 on a Douglas three before CSI came back to tie the game at 85-85 on back-to-back 3-pointers and then the Eagles took a 90-87 lead. WNCC Aminata Zie sliced the lead to one at 90-89, but CSI scored the final five points for the win.
WNCC shot 43 percent from the field and were 30% from beyond the arc (8-of-27). Douglas and Henry each had three 3-pointers.
CSI shot 46% from the field and 49% from beyond the arc, burying 14 threes.
WNCC had three in double figures. Douglas led the way with 29 points followed by 16 from Brooks and 10 from Henry.
WNCC (5-1) 24 14 21 30 – 89
CSI (5-1) 17 15 29 34 – 95
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 29, Martrice Brooks 16, Shanti Henry 10, Aminata Zie 7, Payton Fields 7, Shayane Poirot 7, Amani Brown 6, Ashley Panem 5, Rashaan Smith 2.
CSI
Brayli Jenks 17, Sadie Gronning 17, Alyssa Christensen 15, Jasmyne Boles 13, Courtney Stothard 11, Kyra Panoria 11, Ashlee Strawbridge 5, Graci Kolka 3, Jalen Callender 3.