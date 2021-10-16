WNCC women fall to Central Wyoming, end season

RIVERTON, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College and Central Wyoming College women’s soccer team was a vital Region IX conference match. Both teams entered the contest with no conference wins, meaning the winner would advance to the Region IX playoffs.

In the end, the Cougar women gave up just one goal, but couldn’t put the ball into the back of the next themselves as the Rustlers earned the 1-0 win and a spot into next weekend’s playoffs. The WNCC women finish the season at 2-11-2 and 0-7-0 in conference play.

The Cougar women’s last win was on Sept. 4 when they defeated Central Wyoming 4-2 at Landers Soccer Complex, but the match was not a conference game.

Saturday’s contest saw WNCC dominate play, out-shooting the Rustlers 18-4. WNCC had eight shots on net while all of Central Wyoming‘s four shots were on frame.

The one goal that mattered the most in the game from the Rustlers was in the 38th minute, when Central Wyoming found the back of the net and the 1-0 halftime lead.

WNCC had plenty of chances to score, too. Ana Caroline Lopes had five shots on goal while Raquel Ferreira, Ashley Ruiz, Vanessa Vasquez, and Vicky Granda all had one shot on frame.