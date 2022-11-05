WNCC women fall to No. 10 CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Western Nebraska Community College dropped an 87-61 contest to No. 10 College of Southern Idaho in the final day of the Hilex Poly/Physicians Immediate Care tournament in Twin Falls, Idaho, Saturday afternoon.

The big difference in the game was the Golden Eagles shooting as CSI blistered the net for 43% shooting while knocking down 11 3-pointers. WNCC wasn’t bad at 35% but the difference was 3-point shooting where the Cougars were just 4-of-24.

Take away the shooting woes, WNCC would have been in the game as the Cougars outscored the Golden Eagles 29-10 in the fourth quarter.

WNCC started off the game well as Mackenzie Joseph got the opening bucket. The Cougars were tied with CSI at 6-6 after back-to-back buckets by Ola Duda. It was after that tie that things changed as CSI went on an 8-0 run to lead 14-6 before Bre Fowler hit a bucket with about three minutes left in the first quarter. The rest of the quarter was all CSI as they went on a 15-0 run to lead 29-8 after the first quarter.

CSI expanded that 15-0 run as they reeled off another 12 straight to lead 41-8. During that stretch, the Cougars shooting woes continued until Fowler scored on a bucket with 5:24 left in the second quarter to make it 41-10. The Cougars then played even with CSI the rest of the half as they trailed 55-19 at halftime.

The third quarter was 69-23 before WNCC started to heat up the shooting as Yara Garcia buried a trey and then the Scottsbluff graduate dished the ball off to Emmie Persson-Bandh for another bucket. WNCC’s Jayla Owen added another field goal to make it 69-30. CSI led 77-32 after three.

The fourth quarter was a totally different frame for the Cougars with 29 points. After the two squads traded buckets, WNCC went on a 7-0 run behind four points from Faith Walker and later cut the lead to 83-48 on a trey by Garcia and a bucket by Owen.

CSI added four more points to make it 87-48, but the Cougars closed out the rest of the game scoring the final 13 points to fall 87-61.

WNCC had two in double figures on the day as Garcia and Shiho Isono each had 10 points. Fowler finished with nine, while Owen and Duda each had eight points.

WNCC didn’t do bad on the glass, though, even though they were out-rebounded 60-42. Mia Jaye Sarkodee-Ado had seven boards followed by Joseph with six and Duda with five.

WNCC will be back in action next week when they host Western Wyoming Community College on Friday at 6 p.m.

WNCC (1-1) 8 11 13 29 – 61

CSI (2-0) 29 26 22 10 – 87

CSI

Kaylee Headrick 16, Alyssa Christensen 15, Livia Knapp 14, Kali Haizlip 10, Jill Lungren 8, Kennedy Eskelson 6, Courtney Stothard 5, Tylie Jones 4, Taycee Harper 4, Kinga Stachowska 3, Izzy Arava 2.

WNCC

Shiho Isono 10, Yara Garcia 10, Bre Fowler 9, Jayla Owen 8, Ola Duda 8, Emmie Persson-Bandh 4, Rashaan Smith 4, Faith Walker 4, Mia Jay Sarkodee-Adoo 2, Mackenzie Joseph 2.