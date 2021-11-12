WNCC women hit century mark in win over Northwest

WNCC and Northwest battled in the first quarter with the Cougars holding a slim 19-14 lead. It was from the second quarter on that the Cougars put distance between them and the Trappers. WNCC outscored Northwest 32-3 in the second quarter to hold a 51-17 lead at halftime.

The Cougars pushed the lead to 79-31 after three quarters and then both teams combined for 51 points in the fourth period, with WNCC outscoring Northwest 28-23 for the win.

WNCC tossed in nine threes while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc. Northwest was just 2 of 14 from the 3-point line. Poirot had five threes while Fields had two, and Henry and Amani Brown each with one.

The Cougars were also was stellar from the free throw line, hitting for 85 percent (26-of-33). Northwest was 16 or 34.

WNCC also controlled the boards, out rebounding the Trappers 46-27. Isabelle Cook pulled down seven boards to lead the Cougars while Henry and Panem each had six.

WNCC will look for win number three on Saturday when they face the host team Central Wyoming College in the afternoon.

“I know they have a couple really athletic guards and they are a much improved team,” Gibney said. “It should be a good challenge for us.”