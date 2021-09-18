WNCC women lose heartbreaker to NJC in OT

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team lost a heartbreaker to Northeastern Junior College in overtime 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Landers Soccer Complex in the team’s final regular season home game.

“We did really good,” freshman Hazel Cardenas said. “We showed we have a lot of confidence because we have a talented team. We just haven’t been able to connect and we have been trying new things to help us.”

The first half was a defensive contest as neither team scored as they entered the locker room at 0-0.

The second half was dominated by WNCC early. Cali Wright had a couple point-blank shots at the first goal just five minutes into the half, but the NJC goalkeeper kept making saves. WNCC had some more shots later, but couldn’t bury them into the net.

Finally, with 21:49 to play in the match, WNCC struck as Ashley Ruiz found Andrea Jimenez with the go-ahead goal for the 1-0 lead.

WNCC then went on the defensive as the Plainswomen had a nice shot with 17:52 to play that went wide. Moments later, NJC missed wide. Finally, with 9:25 to play, NJC’s Gabriele Bauman scored on a long shot that went into the net in the upper 90.