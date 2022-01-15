WNCC women, men split with McCook

“Defensively I thought we really stepped up in the quarter,” he said. “We really brought the fight to them.”

WNCC pushed the lead in the second quarter to 26-11 on six points from Douglas. WNCC went up 33-14 as Shayane Poirot nailed the team’s first 3-pointer of the game. Later, Isabelle Cook had back-to-back easy lay-ins for a 39-16 lead. The Cougars kept playing hard to lead 48-24 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Cougars outscore McCook 25-16 and really never let the Indians get within 20 points. WNCC led 73-40 after three after back-to-back buckets by Douglas.

The fourth quarter saw WNCC lead 95-56 after a Poirot trey with about three minutes to play. The Cougars entered the contest with a 10-game streak of holding their opponents to under 60 points and the question was, would the streak go to 11. McCook went on a 6-0 run and hit 60 points with 1:33 to play on a free throw to stop the streak. WNCC won 97-63.

WNCC put 11 players in the scoring column but only one had double figures. Douglas finished with 32 points with two 3-pointers. She also had 11 steals in the contest. Amani Brown and Aminata Zie each had nine points while Cook had eight.