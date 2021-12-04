WNCC women, men top Williston in Border Classic Wars

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up wins over Williston State College Saturday in the second day of the Border Wars Classic in Gillette, Wyoming.

The No. 11-ranked Cougar women led from start to finish while putting four players in double figures to pick up the 99-59 win over Williston.

The Cougar men received a double-double from Carl Thorpe of 19 points and 10 rebounds and used a couple runs midway through the first half to take control and earn the 83-66 win over Williston State.

The WNCC men led 13-5 to begin the contest, but saw Williston State go on a 12-0 run to take a 17-13 lead. The Cougars then went on a 12-0 run of their own behind two 3-pointers by Chancelor Johnson for a 25-17 lead. WNCC stretched the lead to 39-22 and led 47-23 at one juncture. Williston scored the final seven points of the half to trail 47-30.