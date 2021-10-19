WNCC women ranked 14th in pre-season basketball poll

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team will be opening the season in November with some lofty expectations after the NJCAA women’s basketball pre-season poll was released Monday afternoon.

WNCC, who went 2-1 at the national tournament in April, is ranked 14th in the pre-season poll entering the season. The Cougars open the season Monday, Nov. 8 at home against Northwest College.

Ale’Jah Douglas, one of two NJCAA all-Americans on the team this season, said being ranked right now is nice, but it is not their main concern at the moment.

“Being ranked in the pre-season means a lot, but it is not our main focus right now,” the NJCAA honorable mention all-American said. “We know there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done if we want to maintain that and move up in the rankings when the season comes around.”

WNCC opened official practice Oct. 1 and have already competed in a pair of jamborees. The first was Oct. 2 in Windsor, Colorado, and the second was this past weekend in Lawrence, Kansas.

Douglas said this weekend, the Cougars competed and showed progress.