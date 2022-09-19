WNCC women rebound, shutout Lamar 4-0

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team put Friday’s heart-breaking 1-0 overtime loss behind them as the Cougars scored four times to blank Lamar Community College 4-0 in a conference contest Saturday at the Landers Soccer Complex.

WNCC’s Yasmin Rojas said the difference between Friday’s loss and Saturday’s win was they didn’t play as fast.

“The difference between today’s (Saturday) and Friday’s game was we downgraded our level of speed,” Rojas said. “We played at their game speed.”

That was key because WNCC dominated play, out-shooting Lamar 28-1.

“I honestly think we played a decent game, but I know our team could’ve beat them by a lot,” Rojas said. “We were not working hard enough to do that, but this team has the talent and the speed for it.”

The Cougars got on the scoreboard in the first 15 minutes of the contest when Lesley Vasquez took a pass from Aleen Perez and scored for the 1-0 lead.

Perez scored the second goal seven minutes later when the freshman from Denver drove into the box and was fouled, setting up the penalty kick. When Perez lined up for the penalty kick, she easily made it into the back of the net for the 2-0 lead.

WNCC had three more good opportunities to add to the first half lead, but missed, including a penalty kick by Sara Rebecca Lourenco as they led 2-0 at half.

The second half saw the Cougars score two more goals as Andrea Jimenez scored off a Vasquez assist 21 minutes in to make it 3-0.

Then, with 17:06 to play, Lourenco made up for the missed penalty kick as she took a pass from Cali Wright and squarely found the back of the net.

That was all the Cougars needed as they captured their second conference win of the season.

WNCC had 28 shots on goal to just one for Lamar. Vasquez each had five shots while Lourenco had four shots. Vanessa Vasquez and Perez each had three shots, while Debora Lopes and Vicky Granda each had two.

WNCC also had 10 corner kicks to zero for Lamar.

WNCC will be back in action next weekend for their final two home matches of the season before they finish out the season on the road when they face Casper College on Friday and Northwest College on Saturday. Both contests start at 1 p.m. at Landers Soccer Complex.