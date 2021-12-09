WNCC women roll over Western Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 10th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put six players in double figures in rolling to a 105-59 win over Western Wyoming Community College in the first day of the LCCC Classic in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday.

It was the Cougars 11th win of the season to just one defeat and the fourth time the Cougars have scored over the century mark this season. The Cougars are leading the nation in scoring at 91.6 points a contest. The Cougars also lead the nation in defensive, holding their opponents to 57.6 points a game.

WNCC was led in scoring by Ale’Jah Douglas with 20 points. WNCC also received 15 points from Shanti Henry, and 10 points each from Breanna Fowler, Martrice Brooks, Ashley Panem, and Shayane Piorot.

WNCC had to battle early in the contest to take control. The Mustangs led WNCC 5-2 and later 7-5. WNCC tied the contest on a Brooks bucket and then took the lead on a Panem 3-pointer and would never look back, pushing the lead to 17-10 and led 25-14 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw WNCC outscore Western Wyoming 26-12, leading 35-20 at one point before going on a 9-0 run to lead 44-20 with about four minutes to play in the half. WNCC led 51-26 at halftime.