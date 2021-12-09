WNCC women roll over Western Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 10th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put six players in double figures in rolling to a 105-59 win over Western Wyoming Community College in the first day of the LCCC Classic in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday.
It was the Cougars 11th win of the season to just one defeat and the fourth time the Cougars have scored over the century mark this season. The Cougars are leading the nation in scoring at 91.6 points a contest. The Cougars also lead the nation in defensive, holding their opponents to 57.6 points a game.
WNCC was led in scoring by Ale’Jah Douglas with 20 points. WNCC also received 15 points from Shanti Henry, and 10 points each from Breanna Fowler, Martrice Brooks, Ashley Panem, and Shayane Piorot.
WNCC had to battle early in the contest to take control. The Mustangs led WNCC 5-2 and later 7-5. WNCC tied the contest on a Brooks bucket and then took the lead on a Panem 3-pointer and would never look back, pushing the lead to 17-10 and led 25-14 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw WNCC outscore Western Wyoming 26-12, leading 35-20 at one point before going on a 9-0 run to lead 44-20 with about four minutes to play in the half. WNCC led 51-26 at halftime.
WNCC exploded in the third quarter jumping to a 58-26 lead. WNCC would lead 68-30 and then close out the third period on another 9-0 run on back-to-back Douglas buckets to lead 81-38.
The Cougars and Mustangs were pretty even in the final stanza. WNCC outscored Western Wyoming 24-21 and hit the century mark on a Fowler trey and a 101-46 lead. After that, Western Wyoming outscored WNCC 13-4.
WNCC shot 52% from the field and were 43% from beyond the arc. Henry had three 3-pointers for the Cougars while Fowler, Panem, and Piorot each had two.
The Cougars also pulled down 39 rebounds. Panem had six boards while Fields finished with five.
Rashaan Smith finished with four blocked shots.
WNCC will be back in Cheyenne for the second day of the LCCC Classic when they face the host team Laramie County Community College at 7 p.m. on Friday before wrapping up the classic with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday against Central Wyoming College.
WNCC 25 26 30 24 – 105
W. Wyo. 14 12 12 21 – 59
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 20, Shanti Henry 15, Shayane Poirot 10, Breanna Fowler 10, Martrice Brooks 10, Ashley Panem 10, Amani Brown 9, Aminata Zie 8, Yara Garcia 6, Rashaan Smith 4, Payton Fields 2, Genet Merbratu 2.
WESTERN WYOMING
Haily Stephens 23, Chelsea Gundersen 14, Makalie Mignerey 8, Abbie Jennings 4, Jana Baker 4, Hannah Harris 3, Hope Bleak 3.