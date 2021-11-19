WNCC women roll past Colorado Northwestern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 12th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women's basketball team put up 107 points for the second time this season as the Lady Cougars put five in double figures in rolling to a 107-55 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College Friday afternoon in Twin Falls, Idaho.
The first time they hit 107 points was a week ago Friday when they topped Northwest College with a near-identical score of 107-54.
The Cougars were led by Ale’Jah Douglas with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor.
WNCC also saw Payton Fields net 14 points with 13 points apiece from Aminata Zie and Shanti Henry. Henry also had three 3-pointers.
Martrice Brooks also chipped in 11 points in the win.
WNCC and Colorado Northwestern were back and forth for the first part of the game as the Spartans led 9-8 and then 11-10. It was then the Cougars started to widen the score, going on a 10-0 run to lead 20-11, the last on a Henry 3-pointer. The Cougars led 27-16 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Cougars score the first eight points on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Fields followed by a three by Amani Brown. Fields closed off the run with a bucket for a 35-16 lead.
Colorado Northwestern hit two threes to cut the lead to 37-23, but WNCC went on a 13-3 run to lead 50-26 and led 50-27 at halftime.
WNCC and Colorado Northwestern traded buckets for the first five minutes of the third quarter. With the score at 60-37 after a Colorado Northwestern three, WNCC went on a 14-0 run that saw the Cougars lead 86-40 after three periods.
WNCC widened the lead to 96-43 and led 98-47 on a Genet Mebratu bucket. Breanna Fowler followed with a bucket to give the Cougars the century mark and Yara Garcia closed out the scoring with a bucket for the 107-55 win.
WNCC shot 49% from the field but only 25% from beyond the arc at 7-of-28. Henry led the way with three 3-pointers followed by Brown with two.
Colorado Northwestern finished with nine 3-pointers in the contest and shot 32%from beyond the arc and just 28% from the field.
WNCC also had one of its worst shooting performances from the charity stripe, making just 10 of 21.
WNCC out-boarded the Spartans 67-46. Fields led the team with 10 boards followed by nine from Zie and six from Rashaan Smith.
WNCC has a test on Saturday as they face No. 19 College of Southern Idaho at 5:30 p.m. After that, the Cougar women will host North Platte Community College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
CNCC 16 11 13 15 – 55
WNCC (5-0) 27 23 36 21 – 107
WNCC
Ale’Jah Douglas 18, Payton Fields 14, Aminata Zie 13, Shanti Henry 13, Martice Brooks 11, Amani Brown 9, Rashaan Smith 9, Shayane Poirot 5, Isabelle Cook 4, Breanna Fowler 4, Yara Garcia 4, Genet Mebratu 3.
CNCC
Alesha Feagins 14, Rebecca Fraley 12, Ashana Hinds 8, Erin Mauro 7, Courtnie West 7, Adelyn Wells 3, Keely Porter 3, Khia Lee 1.