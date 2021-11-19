WNCC women roll past Colorado Northwestern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 12th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women's basketball team put up 107 points for the second time this season as the Lady Cougars put five in double figures in rolling to a 107-55 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College Friday afternoon in Twin Falls, Idaho.

The first time they hit 107 points was a week ago Friday when they topped Northwest College with a near-identical score of 107-54.

The Cougars were led by Ale’Jah Douglas with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor.

WNCC also saw Payton Fields net 14 points with 13 points apiece from Aminata Zie and Shanti Henry. Henry also had three 3-pointers.

Martrice Brooks also chipped in 11 points in the win.

WNCC and Colorado Northwestern were back and forth for the first part of the game as the Spartans led 9-8 and then 11-10. It was then the Cougars started to widen the score, going on a 10-0 run to lead 20-11, the last on a Henry 3-pointer. The Cougars led 27-16 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Cougars score the first eight points on an old-fashioned 3-point play by Fields followed by a three by Amani Brown. Fields closed off the run with a bucket for a 35-16 lead.