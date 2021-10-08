WNCC women tie Casper, men fall

CASPER, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams competed well against a strong Casper College team on Friday in Casper, Wyoming. The end results were different.

The Cougar women took one of the top teams in Region IX to the limit as the two squads ended in a 0-0 tie after two overtime periods.

The Cougar men had a different outcome as the Thunderbirds scored a goal in each of the halves for a 2-0 win over WNCC.

The women’s game was a different contest from the first time the two teams played each other on September 15 at Landers Soccer Complex. That match saw Casper win 4-0. Friday night, it was a totally different contest as the Cougars shutout the Thunderbirds.

Neither team could score in the contest as both goalkeepers pitched shutouts.

Casper had 17 shots in the game. WNCC had seven shots with a couple shots on frame.

WNCC coach Todd Rasnic said his women’s team could have scored several of those shots that could have went in.

Litzi Delarosa was in net once again for the Cougar women and registered nine saves.