WNCC women top Otero for 23rd win

LAJUNTA, Colo. – The 4th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team wrapped up the No. 1 seed from the South Sub-Region with a 78-61 win over Otero College Sunday afternoon in LaJunta, Colorado.

The Cougars have won 18 straight contests and are a perfect 14-0 against Region IX teams. WNCC is 7-0 in the South Sub-Region and McCook Community College is second at 5-3.

WNCC has three regular season contests left when they travel to Northeastern Junior College on Tuesday and then face Lamar Community College on Thursday on the road. The Cougar women will close out the regular season with a Feb. 21 home contest against Northeastern Junior College.

Sunday, the Cougar women led from start to finish as they put four players in double figures.

The first quarter was slow as WNCC led 6-0 and later 12-5 on a Rashaan Smith bucket. The Cougars buried their first 3-pointer to make it 15-9 on a Ale’Jah Douglas trey to end the first quarter.

The second quarter saw WNCC explode to a 23-9 lead and led 31-15 after back-to-back treys from Amani Brown and Shanti Henry. WNCC led 38-23 at halftime.