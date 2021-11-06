WNCC women's basketball opens season Monday

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball wrapped up the pre-season with a scrimmage at Black Hills State on Wednesday and now the team will be begin the regular season when they host Northwest College on Monday.

WNCC, who went 2-1 at the national tournament in April, enters the season ranked 14th in the pre-season poll and they have a lot of talent on the squad this season.

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said he has been impressed by how much his squad has grown through the four scrimmages they have had.

“The scrimmages have been great,” Gibney said. “It has been a great learning experience for our team. We continued to make strides to get better throughout the process. We are looking forward for the beginning of the regular season.”

The players are excited to begin the season on Monday. Gibney said they are looking forward to opening the season at Cougar Palace in front of the home fans.

“Everyone is really excited to play at Cougar Palace and kick off the year,” Gibney said. “We are excited about the upcoming year and we feel like we have a team that is individually talented. Now we are making sure we find ways to put them in a position to work as a team and be the best unit that we can be.”