WNCC women's soccer falls 3-0 to Western Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team dropped their sixth straight, falling to Western Wyoming Community College 3-0 Friday afternoon in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Despite the score, the Cougars competed as best as they could despite being down players because of injuries.

Western Wyoming scored the opening goal with 35 minutes left in the first half when Niki Bell scored going one-on-one with the defender.

The Mustangs made it 2-0 at halftime when Brynn Soelberg scored off a free kick from Shelby Steele with 1:30 left in the half.

WNCC kept battling in the second half. The Cougars had just four shots and one corner kick in the first half. The second half saw the Cougars tally five shots and two corner kicks. But the Cougars couldn’t get a goal into the net.

Western Wyoming made it 3-0 with 37 minutes to play when the Cougars had an own goal where the defender deflected the ball into the net for the 3-0 Western Wyoming lead.

WNCC was outshot in the contest 14-9. The Cougars had four shots on goal. Ana Caroline Lopes had two shots on goal while Vanessa Vasquez and Andrea Jimenez each had one shot on goal. Izzy Wright also had two shots in the contest along with Vicky Granda.