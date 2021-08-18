WNCC women's soccer open season Thursday against No. 10 Northeast Hawks

“I thought we played as expected on Saturday,” Rasnic said. “We struggled a little bit early and after the first half we picked it up a little bit. We had a lot of freshman play and we played a team that had collegiate experience. We played well in the second half, but we were a bit lucky. We had some outstanding plays by our goalkeeper. She made three great saves in the game that kept us in the lead. We scored one goal and I thought we should have scored more. But, overall it was a decent performance for the team.”

As for the season opener, Rasnic said they haven’t played Northeast in a couple years, but expects a good match.

“It is a great test for us. I hope we are at a point where we can compete in this game and win it,” he said.

Last year, Northeast Community College had their best season, capturing their regional tournament and winning a match at the national tournament. The Hawks return two of their top players, who earned NJCAA All-American status a year ago.

The Hawks return ICCAC Player of the year Naomi Pedroza of Hastings and defender Jessica Clinton, a defender from Brighton, Colorado, who were both First Team All-Americans. Pedroza tallied 16 goals and 10 assists a year ago. Clinton was part of a Hawk defense that only allowed 16 goals in 18 matches a year ago.