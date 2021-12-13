WNCC's Boggs inks with Wyoming volleyball

“It was always my dream. I would tell my parents that I was going to play DI and they would say ‘you are too small for that,’” Boggs said. “… But, because of WNCC again, it just elevated my level. I am excited and ready to take it on.”

Boggs will be reunited with her former teammate Zoee Smith, has spent the past two season at Wyoming. Smith and Boggs were pepper partners through high school.

“I am really excited [to play with Smith again],” Boggs said. “We have been joking around that we finally get our pepper partners back all through high school. I loved playing with Zoee. We played club together and I consider her one of my really good friends.”

Boggs said her hard work and many hours in the gym helped her improve, but the biggest thanks goes to God, who found her the perfect home to finish out her collegiate career. Boggs has three years of eligibility at Wyoming.

“Can you say that I am thankful that God closed the wrong doors and opened the right ones,” Boggs said. “… He has unfolded things perfectly to lead me down this path and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Her dedication also helped.