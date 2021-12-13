WNCC's Boggs inks with Wyoming volleyball

Macey Boggs’ hard work paid off after playing two semesters at Western Nebraska Community College in playing at the Division I level.
Boggs, who is only one of 17 setters in Cougar history to record over 1,300 set assists in a season and the first since 2016, made it official as she signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Cowgirls at the University of Wyoming.
“The University of Wyoming gave me an opportunity to play at a level of volleyball that is close to home which is super special,” Boggs said at her signing Monday evening at Cougar Palace. “Laramie has super great facilities which is attractive and the community feel that it has being the only university in the state is really cool because of the support that it has.”
Boggs said that her dream was to play Division I volleyball and her time at WNCC helped her achieve that goal.
“Straight out of high school there was no way I would be able to play DI volleyball,” Boggs said. “But, because of WNCC, the training from Coach Binny [Canales], and playing alongside some other really great players, it helped me to better my skills and have the opportunity to play at a high level.”
Boggs, who is just 5-foot-8, had to work hard to achieve that goal because there were people who didn’t think she was big enough to play at the Division I level. Through her dedication of working on her game and her two semesters at WNCC, she achieved her dream.
“It was always my dream. I would tell my parents that I was going to play DI and they would say ‘you are too small for that,’” Boggs said. “… But, because of WNCC again, it just elevated my level. I am excited and ready to take it on.”
Boggs will be reunited with her former teammate Zoee Smith, has spent the past two season at Wyoming. Smith and Boggs were pepper partners through high school.
“I am really excited [to play with Smith again],” Boggs said. “We have been joking around that we finally get our pepper partners back all through high school. I loved playing with Zoee. We played club together and I consider her one of my really good friends.”
Boggs said her hard work and many hours in the gym helped her improve, but the biggest thanks goes to God, who found her the perfect home to finish out her collegiate career. Boggs has three years of eligibility at Wyoming.
“Can you say that I am thankful that God closed the wrong doors and opened the right ones,” Boggs said. “… He has unfolded things perfectly to lead me down this path and I am excited to see what the future holds.”
Her dedication also helped.
“I worked out a lot,” she said. “I liked to be in the gym all the time and it takes a lot of work to even play at this level. At WNCC, you have to work to always to get better and being in the gym especially being an under-sized setter. It takes a lot more training because you don’t have the advantage of height.
Boggs had a whirlwind career at WNCC. Boggs played 2020 at Gering High School helping them to a successful season and was named the Star-Herald Volleyball Player of the Year. She then graduated early from Gering in December and enrolled at WNCC in the spring of 2021. She played for the Cougars from January to April, helping them to the national tournament.
“There are definitely some pros and cons to that [playing three straight semesters of competitive volleyball],” she said. “Pros being that I was able to do what I love three seasons in a row. Aside from that, not having the off-season got in the way of the training time that I could have had. I think that having an off-season in Wyoming will be beneficial to be getting better and stronger in the weight room and then to be ready for the season in the fall.”
This past fall, Boggs was the catalyst on the team, leading the team from her setting position where she had 1,313 set assists this season for a 9.18 average. She also had 35 ace serves and 437 digs. Boggs finished fifth in the nation in total assists and was 17th in assists per set. She was 40th in total digs, which shows her all-around athletic talent.
Boggs was also named the Region IX South Setter of the Year and made the South All-Region team.
Boggs said she was successful on the court because of all the talent she had around her to push her and elevate her game at WNCC.
“It has been really good and I will miss every single one of them [Cougar teammates],” she said. “The relationships I built here at WNCC and everyone here had such an impact, not only on the court but off the court, so I definitely going to miss that. Playing with these girls was very beneficial because of their level which helped all of us to get better.”
Boggs said she made so many friends among the volleyball team that she doesn’t want to think about leaving them this week when the first semester wraps up.
“But we all came to WNCC to get better so that we can leave and go someplace else. Keeping that in the back of my minds I am sure I am sure they are all excited to move on when they get the opportunity. I know it is sad, but it is also happy.”