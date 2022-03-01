WNCC's Brito headed to Judson University

Western Nebraska Community College’s Ygor Brito has been a staple at the college for 3-plus years showcasing his talent on the soccer pitch as well as being involved in college activities such as an ambassador and president of FCA.

After 3 1/2 years at WNCC, including playing in 40 matches and scoring six goals, Brito signed to continue his playing and education at Judson University just outside Chicago. Judson is an NAIA school with a soccer program that has a lot of international players.

Brito will also seed a former WNCC Cougar women’s soccer Rafaella Ornelas, who is a junior on the women’s soccer program this season.

Brito is excited to become an Eagle.

“I am going there because I really enjoyed the marketing program they have so I can finish my education and also I will have the opportunity to continue playing soccer the next couple of years,” he said. “That is very exciting for me.”

For Brito, getting the change to continue playing soccer is the biggest thing and he found the perfect fit.

“For me it is great that I get to continue my education and play the sport that I love the next couple of years,” Brito said. “I think this is really special because it was my dream and the reason I came here to America from Brazil in 2019. Now, I am going (to Judson) to get my education in marketing. It is a really nice place and they really have a good soccer program. I was really excited when I found that they had Brazilian coaches and I will be going back to my roots a little bit. I’m looking to help my teammates there and have two successful years.”

In Brito’s three and half years here, and he had to survive the COVID craziness as well, he said he has grown so much a s person and an athlete.

“I have grown a lot in so many aspects in my life. It is really crazy to think that three years has gone by that fast,” he said. “I was able to find a community where I found family here and for me, as an international student who came from a place that is really different from here. I was welcomed here with so many wanting people that it made me feel welcome and feel like home. I feel like I grew as a person and a man and I definitely made memories here that I will take with me the rest of my life. This place definitely changed my life in so many respects.”

Brito also changed a lot of other people lives as he gave tours to high school students who come to visit WNCC as well as give back to the community with his faith in FCA.

“When I first got here, I really wanted to be involved in other things so I tried to be involved with all the activities that I could,” he said. “To be able to be involved in the community, you are able to know people and make connections and think that it is good. And to be involved with FCA, especially for me, it was really amazing because I am really strong in my faith, and it was nice to the athletes that wanted to grow their faith and know more about Christ. It is something that really shapes your mind and the way you think.”

Brito added that he wanted to thank his wife, Skylar, who he married last year, along with his dorm parents Dave and Rebecca Shields. He also wanted to thank all his teammates and coaches that helped him succeed away from his home in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“I just want to thank everyone here, especially my coach who was the one that brought me here,” he said. “This door was opened, and it changed my story. It is something that I will never forget. He was something that gave me something that was life changing. I really appreciate that and how my teammates helped me a lot. I have been here three and a half years and I have met so many different lives here. I will remember everyone for the rest of my life because we have become family. We traveled together. We ate together. We battled on the field together.”