WNCC's defense gives Cougar men 1-0 win over Casper

While the defense was playing lights out, the offense needed just one goal and they got the goal early in the contest off a free kick.

With 34:02 to play in the first half, Shota Masako delivered a free kick to the box and Paul Cerros found the ball in the air and put the ball into the net for the score.

WNCC had just a handful of shots all afternoon but couldn’t capitalize on the other shots.

The defense, although, was the name of the game for the Cougars, especially some of the saves that Munoz recorded. In the first half, Casper had two golden scoring chances, but Munoz made a big save on one of them and then the defense saved another as the teams went into halftime at 1-0 with WNCC leading.

The second half, with the American flag not moving because of any wind, proved to be played the most on Casper’s offensive side. The Cougars had a couple runs for another score, but nothing came of them.

Casper had another prime scoring chance with 21 minutes to play with a corner kick, but nothing came of it. The Thunderbirds did happen to score with 17 minutes to play, but the score was nullified because of a foul.