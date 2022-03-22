WNCC's Douglas earns spot on All-Tournament team

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had a strong showing at the NJCAA national tournament, finishing third in the nation and Cougar sophomore Ale’Jah Douglas was named to the All-Tournament team after the championship game on Monday.

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said it was nice to see Douglas’ name on the all-tournament team.

“I was really happy that Ale’Jah was able to make the All-Tournament team,” Gibney said. “It is extremely well deserved, and she played four very good games. She helped lead us to the Final Four and that is a fitting way to end her career at Western Nebraska.”

Douglas was happy she was named to the All-Tournament team when she was told about it Tuesday morning but earning honors like that is not her main objective, she just wants to help the team any way she can and the All-Tournament team mention could have been the entire team.

“It means a lot to be named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team,” Douglas said. “Yeah, it could be a team award because I don’t really keep track of that stuff. I just try to impact the game as much as I can.”

Gibney said Douglas was helped to make the All-Tournament by the play of her teammates.

“You don’t win games at the highest level without a team,” Gibney said. “It is not one individual that can win these games. Obviously, her leadership and play are extremely important to what we do, but winning and losing is always done as a team.”

For the four games at the national tournament, Douglas finished with 68 points, four 3-pointers, and was 16-of-20 from the charity stripe. She also had four rebounds, six assists, and nine steals.

On top of making the All-Tournament team, she also went over the 1,000-point career mark with her 31-point effort against Tyler Junior College on Sunday. Douglas now has 1,015 points in her junior college career.

“She had 1,000 points in her career and is one of only four Cougars to do it is pretty amazing,” Gibney said. “Especially having a shortened season last year because of COVID. It truly an incredible career for Ale’Jah.”

Douglas said 1,000 points is big especially because of the timeframe that she accomplished it in just 1 ½ years.

“It’s a big accomplishment for me to be able to achieve such things with the circumstances being the way they were last year with the pandemic and adjusting to a true full season this year,” Douglas said.

Tyler Junior College won the national title with a 92-80 win over Georgia Highlands Monday night. The Apaches landed three members on the all-tournament team including tourney MVP Deborah Ogayemi along with Taryn Wills and Shadiya Thomas. Other members of the All-Tournament, including Douglas, are Christeina Bryan of Arizona Western, Rapuluchi Ngorka of Eastern Florida State, ShaoTung Lin and Alexandra Shishkina of Georgia Highlands, Mele Kailahi of Hutchinson, Meloney Thames and Sakyia White of Jones, Ashala Moseberry of South Plains, and Kaila Kelley of Trinity Valley.