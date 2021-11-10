WNCC's Douglas headed to ACC, Clemson

Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball player Ale’Jah Douglas has always wanted to play Division I basketball.
Wednesday evening Douglas officially got the chance to accomplish that dream after signing with Clemson University of the ACC.
Douglas said that she was recruited by Clemson after the national tournament last April when WNCC beat the No. 1 team in the nation in Jones College and Clemson just stuck with her.
“I just felt it was the right choice for me,” Douglas said about becoming a Tiger and playing in the prestigious ACC. “They recruited me after the national tournament and we got to build a relationship. I felt like it was the right place for me in my heart and that is where I want to continue my journey for the next three years.”
Douglas said getting the chance to play Division I basketball has been a dream for her and now that dream has come true.
“It still is a lot to take in but I am excited and ready to compete,” she said. “I have grown a lot with extra work in the gym, knowing what positions I need to be in, and just growing as a player.”
Douglas becomes the second WNCC Cougar to play at Clemson. The first was Renee Rayton, who played for WNCC in 1992-93 and then went on to star at Clemson from 1993-1995.
Douglas said she knows she is going to a good school in Clemson. Last season Clemson went 12-14 and 5-12 in the ACC. This season, the Tigers are already 1-0 after beating Upstate University 64-47.
Douglas said it is a big relief to get the signing and recruiting process out of the way so she can concentrate on this year. Plus, she said she is appreciative of everybody that has followed her in this quest from her high school of Northwest in Omaha to the Panhandle of Scottsbluff.
“I just want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting me and I just want to thank everybody that has been a part of my journey,” she said. “I just want you to know I worked hard for this and hope to continue my journey at Clemson and hopefully you continue to support me.”
Douglas finished with 423 points a year ago and averaged 18.4 points a game while being named a NJCAA honorable mention all-American. As a freshman, Douglas scored 20 or more points in nine games and had a season best 35 points in a game against Casper College on April 9.
This season, Douglas is averaging 27 points a contest, which is third in the NJCAA and leads the nation in steals averaging nine per game.
Her goal at WNCC this coming year is to make it back to the national tournament and win some more games.
As for Clemson, her goals are simple. She just wants to go there and create her own legacy.
“I just want to create my own legacy,” she said. “I don’t have any expectations, I just want to see what happens, continue to be me, and go out there as an individual and go out there on the court.”
WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said there is no doubt that Douglas will be able to compete at Clemson with how hard she works.
“I think what has set Ale’Jah apart is necessarily some of the things you can’t measure and that is how she approaches every single day and that she doesn’t get rattled,” he said. “You have seen how much she has grown and improved and I think that is a testament to her work ethic. I think the great thing about Ale’Jah is that you know you will get her best every single day and I still think her best basketball is in front of her. I am excited to be a part of her for one more year and then someone that gets to watch and enjoy it going forward.”
Douglas is majoring in Zoology and will have three years of eligibility at Clemson.