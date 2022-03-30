WNCC's Douglas named First Team All-American

Western Nebraska Community College sophomore Ale’Jah Douglas was named a NJCAA Division I First Team All-American on Monday and it was an honor that shows the work that Douglas has put in while helping the Cougars to back-to-back national tournaments and a third-place finish at nationals just a couple weeks ago.

Douglas said the honor means a lot to her.

“It means a lot,” Douglas, who helped the Cougars to two national tournament trips in the past two years and a 5-2 record at nationals, said. “I have put in a lot of work to be in the position that I am in and will continue to do so.”

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said Douglas has been an important role in the Cougars success the last two seasons.

“I am so proud of Ale’Jah,” Gibney said. “To watch someone trust the process and work how she has worked; it is amazing to see her get rewarded.”

Gibney said she not only was the team’s leading scorer, but she was also one of the players that led the team in assists and a vital team player.

“She was always about our team. We had an incredible run and I am truly proud of the group we had this year,” Gibney said. “She has been invaluable to the success of the program and has a bright future ahead of her.”

Douglas said that she has grown so much as a player in her two years at WNCC. Douglas is a graduate of Northwest High School in Omaha and signed in November to continue her basketball playing at Clemson University. She will have three years of basketball eligibility at Clemson.

“My game has improved a lot over the two years of being here at WNCC, whether it is me getting a better understanding of the game as a whole, feel of playing at a different pace, or simply being able to strictly focus on being a point guard.”

What Douglas accomplished at WNCC was score 1,015 points in her career, which she did when she scored 31 points against Tyler Junior College at the national tournament on March 20. She is only one of four players to notch 1,000 points in her career including the last two First Team all-Americans from WNCC with Merle Wiehl in 2019 and TK Morehouse in 2020.

She was also named to the NJCAA All-Tournament team in helping the Cougars to a Final Four appearance and a third-place finish at nationals. She was also on the Region IX All-Region team and the Region IX all-tournament team.

Last year as a freshman, Douglas was a NJCAA honorable mention all-American.

Douglas said she owes the award to all the people back home that believed in her and never gave up on her abilities. She also said her teammates and coaches at WNCC were a big help in her development as a player.

“I definitely have to give it to myself first and foremost being that I am the one who has the discipline to put in the extra work every day,” she said. “My people in my circle back home who believed in me and supported me when I struggled to do so myself. Lastly, my teammates over the past two years and coaches who have trusted me and allowed me to be myself and pushed me out of my comfort zone to evolve as a person and player.”

Douglas was just one of two Region IX players to make the All-American team. The other was Casper’s Joseana Vaz, who was an honorable mention selection.

Douglas is joined on the first team by several other talented players. Douglas is just one of four sophomores on the first team while there are six freshmen.

The First Team includes Jashanti Simmons of Georgia Highlands, Nadecka Laccen of Tyler, Last-Tear Poa of Northwest Florida State, Myia Yelder of Three Rivers, Mya Willliams of Hutchinson, Sakyia White of Jones, Alliance Ndiba of Arizona Western, Cordasia Harris of Bishop State, and Rapuluchi Ngorka of Eastern Florida.

The Second Team is comprised of Shanequa Henry of Eastern Oklahoma State, Promise Taylor of Grayson, Kiera Hill of Walters State, Dais’Ja Trotter of Rend Lake, Nya Valentine of Shelton State, Alexia Dizeko of South Georgia Tech, Destiny Brown of Southern Nevada, Telisha Brown of Blinn, Abby Barr of Highland, and Ivane Tensaie of North Dakota State College of Science.

The Third Team includes Seairra Hughes of Central Arizona, Indya Green of Moberly Area, Maisa Marcal of Independence, Bella Green of Midland, Jayla Murray of Florida Southwestern, Jeniah Thompson of John A. Logan, Lovietta Walker of Angelina, Daijah Smith of Wabash Valley, Precious Cowan of New Mexico, and Jordan McLaughlin of Chipola.

The honorable mention list includes Casper’s Vaz along with Ma’Kaila Lewis of Bossier Parish, JaMari Frederick of Spartanburg Methodist, Olivia Medford of Monroe College, Patricia Sherrill of Harford, Ambah Kowcun of North Dakota State College of Science, Marshay Kellum of Malcolm X, Asjah Harrell of Cleveland State, Tersea Da Silva of Arizona Western, Meloney Thames of Jones, Faith Simpson of Coffeyville, Emilia Nworie of Southern Idaho, Kinlee Toomer of Utah State Eastern, Taliah Wesley of Andrew, Fanta Gassama of South Georgia Tech, Makiyah McCollister of Trinity Valley, Jordyn Carter of Temple, Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins of Chipola, Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu of Gulf Coast, and Briana Knabe of Murray State.